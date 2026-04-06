Exporters' Showcase digital platform launched to promote Kazakhstani products

The new resource was developed as a specialized tool for bringing domestic goods to global markets and is targeted at foreign buyers. The platform serves as an expanded catalog of “Made in Kazakhstan” products, with a primary focus on specific goods, their specifications, and consumer properties.

According to representatives of the Export-Credit Agency, the key feature of the “Exporters’ Showcase” is its export focus. The platform’s entire product range is structured across five main sectors: light industry, food and chemical industries, agricultural products, metallurgy, and the machine-building and construction industries.

The search system allows potential buyers to find products based on key search terms; for example, when a specific query is entered, the system displays all available offers in that category from various Kazakhstani manufacturers. Each product card contains a detailed description and basic technical specifications, and users can instantly navigate from a specific product card to the manufacturer’s profile.

"This portal features only verified manufacturers who have been vetted by our agency. The ‘Verified by ECA’ status serves as a guarantee of reliability, minimizing risks and strengthening trust in interactions between Kazakhstani exporters and foreign buyers,” noted Madina Yerzhanova, Deputy Chair of the Board of the Export-Credit Agency of Kazakhstan.

The “Exporters’ Showcase” project is designed to serve as a digital bridge between Kazakhstani businesses and international markets, simplifying the process of finding suppliers and increasing the visibility of domestic brands abroad. The initiative is being implemented as part of the Baiterek Holding’s strategy to support non-resource exports and the digitalization of foreign economic activity.

To note, Kazakhstan boosts grain and flour exports to nearly 9 million tons.