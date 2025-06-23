Top Iranian diplomat to meet with Putin, hold several talks

As Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova confirmed to TASS, the top Iranian diplomat arrived in Moscow on Sunday night "to hold several talks." Iran’s IRNA has reported that the Iranian foreign minister is going to consult with the Russian leader and high-ranking officials on the issues of the regional and international agenda due to the US and Israel’s strikes on Iran.

Earlier, Araghchi himself said that he has a meeting with Putin slated for Monday.

As reported previously, the U.S. dropped 6 bunker buster bombs on Fordo, launched 30 cruise missiles at Natanz, Isfahan.

The Israeli army says Iran launched two volleys with a total of 27 missiles. Twenty-two in the first volley and five in the second.

The Kazakh Foreign Ministry releases Statement on situation in the Middle East.