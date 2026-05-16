China Media Group confirmed as official broadcaster in China for FIFA World Cups through 2031

Under the deal, CMG will broadcast in China all matches of the FIFA World Cup 2026, FIFA World Cup 2030, FIFA Women's World Cup 2027 and FIFA Women's World Cup 2031.

The agreement extends the long-standing partnership between the two sides and strengthens preparations for the 2026 men’s tournament, which will become the first World Cup featuring 48 national teams.

According to FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström, the Chinese market remains highly important for global football, while cooperation with CMG is expected to expand digital coverage and help attract younger audiences.

“We’re very happy and proud of our partnership with CMG to bring the FIFA World Cup to all fans in China,” he said.

Grafström also noted that CMG is among the leaders in broadcast technology and will help enhance tournament coverage for viewers across the country.

Broadcasting the expanded 48-team tournament in China is expected to support youth football development and strengthen the country’s national team ambitions.

Both China’s men’s and women’s U-17 national teams qualified for FIFA youth tournaments this year. In recent weeks, Jill Ellis and Arsène Wenger visited China to support cooperation with the Chinese Football Association and government authorities.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the next season of the Silk Way Star international vocal project will be held in China following an announcement by China Media Group.