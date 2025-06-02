Top 10 Kazakhstani boxers for May announced

According to BoxRec.com, the only change in Kazakhstan's top 10 pound-for-pound boxing rankings for May was Yelshat Nikhemttolla (21-0-2, 8 KOs) dropping from the seventh spot to the eighth spot after an unexpected draw in early May against Namibia's Fillemon Nghutenanye (12-0-2, 4 KOs). As a result, Ruslan Madiyev (17-2, 6 KOs) moved up to the seventh spot.

Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) remains the top-ranked Kazakh boxer. He holds the unified WBO and IBF middleweight world titles and recently defended them in April 2025 with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Frenchman Anauel Ngamissengue in Astana.

Kazakhstan's top 10 boxers for May 2025 are as follows:

Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) Sultan Zaurbek (20-0, 13 KOs) Bekman Soilybayev (20-1, 11 KOs) Batyrzhan Jukembayev (24-1, 17 KOs) Daniyar Yeleussinov (12-0, 7 KOs) Bek Nurmaganbet (14-0, 12 KOs) Ruslan Madiyev (17-2, 6 KOs) Yelshat Nikhemttolla (21-0-2, 8 KOs) Sadriddin Akhmedov (15-0-1, 13 KOs) Sergey Lipinets (18-4-1, 13 KOs)

As reported earlier, Kazakhstani boxer Angelina Lukas has sealed an early victory against Chilean Daniela Asenjo.