Top 10 Kazakhstani boxers for May announced
An updated ranking of the top Kazakhstani boxers across all weight divisions has been released for the past month, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
According to BoxRec.com, the only change in Kazakhstan's top 10 pound-for-pound boxing rankings for May was Yelshat Nikhemttolla (21-0-2, 8 KOs) dropping from the seventh spot to the eighth spot after an unexpected draw in early May against Namibia's Fillemon Nghutenanye (12-0-2, 4 KOs). As a result, Ruslan Madiyev (17-2, 6 KOs) moved up to the seventh spot.
Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs) remains the top-ranked Kazakh boxer. He holds the unified WBO and IBF middleweight world titles and recently defended them in April 2025 with a fifth-round stoppage victory over Frenchman Anauel Ngamissengue in Astana.
Kazakhstan's top 10 boxers for May 2025 are as follows:
- Janibek Alimkhanuly (17-0, 12 KOs)
- Sultan Zaurbek (20-0, 13 KOs)
- Bekman Soilybayev (20-1, 11 KOs)
- Batyrzhan Jukembayev (24-1, 17 KOs)
- Daniyar Yeleussinov (12-0, 7 KOs)
- Bek Nurmaganbet (14-0, 12 KOs)
- Ruslan Madiyev (17-2, 6 KOs)
- Yelshat Nikhemttolla (21-0-2, 8 KOs)
- Sadriddin Akhmedov (15-0-1, 13 KOs)
- Sergey Lipinets (18-4-1, 13 KOs)
