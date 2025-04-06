Alimkhanuly KOs Frenchman, defends WBO and IBF middleweight titles

The 32-year-old Kazakh boxer faced his French opponent in the 72.6 kg weight category. Both fighters actively exchanged punches and fought at close range, but by the end of the first round, Alimkhanuly managed to knock down his rival.

The boxers displayed their power with alternating jabs and hooks throughout the match. However, the Kazakhstani was more precise with his strikes, adding uppercuts, some of which landed perfectly.

The fifth round decided the fate of the match, when Alimkhanuly delivered a precise and powerful strike that secured him a knockout victory.

It is worth noting that Alimkhanuly defended his WBO and IBF middleweight world champion titles in this twelve-round bout, achieving his 17th professional career win.

Additionally, in the undercard of the event, other Kazakh boxers, such as Batyrzhan Jukembaev, Balausa Muzdiman, Torekhan and Makhmud Sabyrkhan, and Alisher Abdullalim, also triumphed over their opponents. However, Akniyet Alimbay suffered defeat against Czech boxer Josef Dubsky.

Earlier it was reported that Janibek Alimkhanuly successfully completed the weigh-in procedure ahead of his upcoming fight against Anauel Ngamissengue.