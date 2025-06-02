Angelina Lukas defends IBO World Champion title

The main bout of the international boxing night in Taraz sparked serious interest, with hundreds of locals came to support Angelina Lukas, as she displayed sharp tactics and clear physical superiority over her opponent.

The bout opened slowly, with both fighters cautiously studying their tactics in the opening rounds. Neither rushed in — instead, they kept their distance, carefully testing for weaknesses and trading occasional shots.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

The momentum shifted between the third and fourth rounds. Lukas found her rhythm and started closing in on Asenjo with purpose. Angelina Lukas dominated the ring through the sixth round, prompting Asenjo’s corner to throw in the towel and stop the fight.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

With a commanding performance, Lukas secured a technical knockout victory to defend her world title and avenge a loss from two years ago in a long-awaited rematch.

Thank you all for coming to support me. I knew I couldn’t let you down. Go ahead, Kazakhstan!, the boxer said after the fight.

Angelina admitted that her previous loss had left her frustrated and she had prepared thoroughly for the rematch.

Photo credit: Kazinform News Agency

I was ready to fight all 10 rounds, but it ended earlier. I dedicate this victory to all Kazakhstanis!, added Lukas.

As reported, Janibek Alimkhanuly defended his WBO and IBF middleweight world champion titles in this twelve-round bout, achieving his 17th professional career win.