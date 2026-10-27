Tony Stark’s Avengers car goes up for auction

The custom car, created for the 2012 blockbuster, is being offered through Cars & Bids. The online auction will close on October 31 at 2 p.m. Pacific time, according to Acura.

Designed at Acura’s Los Angeles studio, the roadster was built on a first-generation 1991 NSX. Its handcrafted body was inspired by the second-generation NSX Concept, and the vehicle retains the “STARK 33” license plate seen on screen.

The red convertible will be displayed at the Las Vegas Concours on October 31, giving visitors an opportunity to see it before bidding ends.

According to the auction listing, the proceeds from the winning bid will go to a charity agreed upon by the buyer and seller. Acura also said it would guarantee a contribution to the Sundance Institute to support independent artists and emerging voices.

According to the auction listing, the roadster cannot be registered or driven on public roads because it is a movie prop and manufacturer prototype.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Marvel Studios had unveiled special Avengers: Doomsday preview featuring five Major League Baseball stars during Game 1 of the World Series, according to MLB’s official website.