Baseball stars join Avengers in World Series promo

The promotional video brings together Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Randy Arozarena of the Seattle Mariners, Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers, Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies, and Junior Caminero of the Tampa Bay Rays.

The clip combines a new scene from the upcoming film with footage of the players created for the World Series promotion. Set at Ebbets Field in the Fantastic Four’s universe, it shows Reed Richards wearing a Brooklyn Dodgers cap and using his elastic arm to deliver a ceremonial first pitch.

“These ceremonial first pitches are getting bigger and bigger,” Misiorowski jokes.

The setting returns viewers to the world introduced in 2025’s “The Fantastic Four: First Steps,” with the baseball stars appearing in the dugout.

The atmosphere changes when Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., arrives in the skies above the stadium.

“We gotta go. Like, now,” Harper tells the group.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, “Avengers: Doomsday” will bring heroes from three distinct universes together as they confront an unprecedented existential threat.

The film is scheduled to open exclusively in cinemas on December 18, 2026, according to Disney’s official film page.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency’s CineCrossroads column highlighted “Clayface,” “The Mask” and “Megamind” as weekend viewing picks, bringing together three stories about transformation, identity and the search for a new purpose.