Tokyo Governor impressed by Astana’s development paces

Addressing the event, Governor Yuriko Koike noted it was her third visit to Astana. She said that she is always impressed by how beautifully the city is changing and by the growing number of young entrepreneurs. She noted that among the participants there are many representatives of advanced business fields, including AI, RES and the spheres requiring digital transformations.

Yuriko Koike pointed out that Japan is represented at the event by many venture companies in these fields, and added that together they can address the complex challenges facing humanity and achieve shared prosperity.

According to her, Astana and Tokyo have already signed a cooperation agreement. Among key areas are digitalization, countering emergency situations, and development of high technologies.

The Governor of Tokyo invited Kazakhstani companies to join the SusHI Tech conference held annually in Tokyo.

She emphasized that the conference brings together startups from across the globe, primarily from Asia, more than 700 companies.

“We would be glad if Kazakhstani enterprises could also attend this conference. Let us jointly make full use of the potential of high-tech and turn Astana into a city of sustainable development,” she concluded.

Earlier, President Tokayev received Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. At the meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the symbolism of Tokyo Governor’s visit, which is taking place ahead of the 10th anniversary since the establishment of the Kazakhstan-Japan extended strategic partnership.