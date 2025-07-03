Tokayev urges measures to strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia

The meeting focused on further steps towards boosting the transit and transport potential of the country.

During the meeting, President Tokayev highlighted the importance of active development of the network of roads and airline hubs so as to increase freight traffic via Kazakhstan. Special attention was placed to a timely implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in rail transport.

In order to raise the transport and logistics sector's contribution to the GDP, Minister Sauranbayev was tasked to analyze restraining factors and review approaches in the sector.

The President urged to adopt a set of efficient measures to increase the traffic capacity of transit corridors as well as strengthen the role of Kazakhstan as a key trade and logistics hub in Eurasia.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, received Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.