Kazakh President sets tasks for further economic reforms

The latter reported on the measures for diversification and structural modernization of the country’s economy to ensure sustainable socioeconomic development of Kazakhstan.

He said 45 large industrial projects worth over 2.3 trillion tenge and generating 20,000 jobs are being developed in Kazakhstan in line with the President’s tasks.

The Prime Minister reported on measures taken to fulfill the President’s tasks set at the Security Council meeting in the transport sector, completion of the sowing campaign and preparations for harvesting, the progress of modernization of power-generating, utilities infrastructure and digital transformation.

Following the meeting, the Head of State set tasks on further institutional economic reforms, regional development and attraction of investments.

