Tokayev suggests declaring 2026 Year of Education and Scientific Research

“I propose declaring 2026 as the Year of Education and Scientific Research. This will give new momentum to humanitarian interaction between our countries [Ed. note – China and Central Asian countries]. The path to a shared high-tech future requires proper human resources and the consistent strengthening of human capital,” the Head of State highlighted in his opening remarks at the Astana Summit.

In his words, the activation of regional contacts is of paramount importance in terms of development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

“Yesterday, we established sister-city ties between Almaty and Shanghai, as well as partnerships between our regions - Almaty and Turkistan regions and the provinces of Shanxi and Hubei. We support the initiative of our Chinese friends to hold thematic years of cooperation between China and Central Asia,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

Kazinform reported earlier that the II “Central Asia – China” Summit has kicked off in the Kazakh capital. In his opening remarks at the onset of the summit, President Tokayev commended China’s progressive and peace-oriented policy.