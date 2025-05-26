Tokayev sets tasks to Almaty's new Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy

The meeting focused on the priority areas of the work to be done in the city’s social and economic development, to improve the urban environment and raising living standards of the population.

President Tokayev set a number of key tasks aimed at ensuring the city’s sustainable economic growth, economic diversification, urban infrastructure upgrading, improving the road network as well as addressing environmental issues.

As reported previously, the Head of State decreed to appoint Darkhan Satybaldy as the new Mayor of Almaty city.