New Mayor of Almaty city named

Born in 1974 in South Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agriculture Institute and the Kazakh State Law Academy.

In 2013-2015, he acted as the mayor of Shymkent, in 2015-2017 – 1st deputy governor of South Kazakhstan.

In 2018-2019, he was elected as the deputy of the Kazakh Senate.

In 2019-2022, he was appointed as the Ambassador to Uzbekistan.

On January 6, 2025 he was designated as the 1st Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

As written before, Yerbolat Dossayev has been relieved of his duties as the Mayor of Almaty city.