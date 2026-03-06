Tokayev: Protecting Independence is the core of the draft New Constitution

The Head of State noted that the draft of the People’s Constitution, put to the nationwide referendum, is a historic document that defines the future vector of Kazakhstan's development.

Amid the escalating global situation, the New Constitution will strengthen the foundation of our Independence and provide a fresh impetus to the activities of all socio-political institutions.

The core of the draft New Constitution is the protection of Kazakhstan's Independence, Sovereignty, and territorial integrity, as well as citizens' rights and freedoms.

The draft of the New Basic Law contains a significant number of specific social norms which, I am certain, are absent in most developed nations. These provisions reinforce the social nature of our state.

In Kazakhstan, the social support system has gained very sound momentum. The state fulfills its obligations in this sphere impeccably and in a timely manner. There are more than 100 various social benefits and allowances, and many programs are provided free of charge.

"These are the realities of the present day. We must cast our gaze toward tomorrow and build long-term plans. The main thing is to improve human capital and shape a new quality of the nation. Therefore, it is necessary to prioritize the upbringing of responsible citizens — an educated, hardworking, and creative generation. Today, all over the world, great attention is paid to human capital, or the quality of human resources. This is a requirement of the modern technological era and a vital strategic task for our country. In this endeavor, an exceptional role undoubtedly belongs to women," Tokayev underscored.

Earlier today, Qazinform reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered a speech at a ceremony dedicated to International Women’s Day.

In February, the Head of State signed a decree to hold a republican referendum on the new Constitution on March 15, 2026.