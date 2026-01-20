V Ulttyq Qurultay starts its work in Kyzylorda
11:10, 20 January 2026
Day 2 of the V Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly), with the participation of the Head of State, started its work in Kyzylorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.
State Counselor Yerlan Karin unveiled the National Assembly.
As reported earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to address those gathered.
Experts and public figures are set to debate the key directions of Kazakhstan’s development.
As written before, day 1 of the two-day forum featured four panel sessions to discuss a wide range of issues.