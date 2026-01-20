EN
    V Ulttyq Qurultay starts its work in Kyzylorda

    11:10, 20 January 2026

    Day 2 of the V Ulttyq Qurultay (National Assembly), with the participation of the Head of State, started its work in Kyzylorda, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    State Counselor Yerlan Karin unveiled the National Assembly.

    As reported earlier, the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, is expected to address those gathered.

    Experts and public figures are set to debate the key directions of Kazakhstan’s development.

    As written before, day 1 of the two-day forum featured four panel sessions to discuss a wide range of issues.

