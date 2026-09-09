Tokayev outlines new horizons for Kazakhstan-China partnership in Xinhua interview

The President highlighted record bilateral trade, expanding transport and logistics links, industrial and technological cooperation, artificial intelligence and green energy projects. He also spoke about cooperation within the SCO, the Central Asia-China format and CICA, as well as growing cultural, educational and tourism exchanges between the two countries.

- Mr. President, over the past two years, under the strategic guidance of you and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the permanent comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan has continued to deepen and acquire new substance. How would you assess the current level of bilateral relations?

- China has always been and remains an exceptionally friendly country for Kazakhstan. We are united by a long border and a centuries-old history of good-neighborly relations.

History itself has destined Kazakhstan and China to stand together, support each other and jointly build a bright future for our peoples. As a well-known Kazakh proverb says, “Joly birdiñ, jügi bir.” meaning, “Those who travel the same road share the same destiny.”

We value our friendship with China. Such relations between our countries meet the fundamental interests of our peoples and serve as an important factor for peace and stability throughout Eurasia.

It can be said with confidence that Kazakh-Chinese relations have reached an unprecedentedly high level. This is certainly a source of satisfaction.

I am sincerely grateful to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his warm attitude towards Kazakhstan and his understanding of my country’s role as an influential Eurasian power. Our regular political dialogue has become the central pillar of the Kazakh-Chinese strategic partnership.

Our meetings always take place in an open and trusting atmosphere. We thoroughly discuss key issues on the bilateral agenda and coordinate our positions on current matters of regional and global development.

This type of strategic partnership is much more than a diplomatic formula. It is, in essence, painstaking work to strengthen good-neighborly relations in a broad context, including trade, economic and investment cooperation, a deeper political dialogue, stronger interaction in the international arena and expanded humanitarian contacts.

I am pleased to note that our strategic partnership has become truly comprehensive, covering all key areas, from trade, investment, energy and transport to industrial cooperation, agriculture, digitalization, medicine, science, education and culture.

It is significant that bilateral trade continues to set new records. In 2025, its volume approached $50 billion, increasing by 11 percent. During the first six months of this year, trade turnover reached $27.2 billion, rising by almost a quarter. China ranks first among Kazakhstan’s foreign trade partners.

I would also like to draw attention to another aspect. For us, it is not only the quantitative growth of trade that matters. We are also interested in changing the very structure of economic cooperation.

Under current global conditions, we should gradually move from a predominantly raw-material model towards industrial and technological cooperation by establishing large joint production facilities, developing advanced processing, increasing the output of high value-added products and facilitating the transfer of cutting-edge technologies.

I see considerable potential for our further cooperation in this area. It is encouraging that our Chinese friends and partners share this view.

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Transport and logistics represent another strategic area. Kazakhstan is a natural link between East and West. Together with our Chinese partners, we are transforming this geographical advantage into modern transport and logistics infrastructure on a Eurasian scale.

The development of the Belt and Road megaproject and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the construction of new railway lines, the expansion of dry ports and logistics terminals, and the modernization of border infrastructure are creating a fundamentally new configuration of transport links between Asia and Europe.

The technological dimension of our cooperation is becoming particularly important. China holds leading global positions in artificial intelligence, digital technologies, robotics, new energy sources and high-tech manufacturing. Kazakhstan, for its part, has embarked on an accelerated digital transformation.

During my recent visit to Shanghai to attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference, I held substantive meetings with the heads of leading Chinese technology companies.

We identified mutual interest in implementing joint projects in the digital economy, intelligent manufacturing, e-commerce, scientific research and personnel training. In the coming years, we plan to establish a specialized Kazakh-Chinese artificial intelligence school for gifted children in our capital.

Technological cooperation could become one of the most important areas in the new stage of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation.

Our countries are actively working together in the international arena. We hold similar positions on strengthening the central role of the United Nations, protecting the principles of international law, promoting mediation and genuine multilateralism, and peacefully resolving conflicts.

Kazakhstan firmly adheres to the One China policy and opposes violations of the principle of states’ territorial integrity.

We will continue coordinating within the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia. Kazakhstan fully supports cooperation within the Central Asia-China format.

Next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and China. During this relatively short period by historical standards, our countries have come a long way.

The level of political trust we have accumulated and the sincere desire of our peoples for friendship and cooperation open unique prospects for continued progress.

We therefore face ambitious but entirely achievable tasks, including increasing mutual trade to $100 billion and improving the quality of economic cooperation.

Kazakhstan is ready to consistently strengthen its permanent comprehensive strategic partnership with China, enriching it with new substance and opening new horizons for cooperation.

I am convinced that Kazakh-Chinese relations have a magnificent future because this is what the peoples of our countries want. As a Chinese saying goes, “When people unite, they can move Mount Tai.”

- Kazakhstan, located at the heart of Eurasia, is an important partner in the joint development of the Belt and Road Initiative. In recent years, China and Kazakhstan have actively explored new forms of cooperation in modernizing border checkpoints, creating smart customs systems and digital logistics. They have also achieved new results in developing cross-border rail transport and international transport corridors. How do you assess the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in connectivity and the construction of logistics corridors? How will this cooperation further strengthen Kazakhstan’s role as a regional transport and logistics hub?

- As I mentioned earlier, developing transport and logistics potential is a strategic priority for Kazakhstan. Our country accounts for approximately 85 percent of all overland transit shipments from China to Europe, and we intend to increase these volumes. Kazakhstan therefore fully supports China’s Belt and Road Initiative and is ready to continue actively aligning our national strategies. It is symbolic that President Xi Jinping first announced the idea of this megaproject, which has brought together three continents, in Astana.

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Our countries are consistently shaping new transport architecture for Eurasia. The scale of this work is clearly reflected in freight statistics. In 2025, cross-border rail freight exceeded 35 million tons.

Road transport volumes are also growing. Approximately 8 million tons of cargo were transported last year, 40 percent more than in the previous year.

Not long ago, I launched the construction of the new Aral-Caspian highway, which will double east-west capacity and reduce the time required to transport cargo across Kazakhstan from five days to three.

Passenger air services are also developing. More than 100 scheduled passenger flights operate weekly between our countries across 21 routes. The network connecting Kazakhstan’s and China’s major cities and regions continues to expand each year.

During my recent visit to Shanghai, an intergovernmental agreement was signed on the construction of a second Dostyk-Alashankou railway line. Its launch will double the capacity of this important border crossing.

Construction is also underway on the third Ayagoz-Tacheng railway, which will significantly ease the burden on existing infrastructure and provide additional freight capacity of 20 million tons.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, also known as the Middle Corridor, occupies a priority place in our cooperation and is becoming a vital transport link between China and Europe.

Our common task is to make this route as competitive as possible. We therefore attach particular importance to the introduction of smart customs, the digitalization of document flows, the synchronization of information systems and the automation of border procedures.

Kazakhstan and China have succeeded in establishing a solid infrastructure foundation for the accelerated movement of goods across the border.

The joint logistics terminal in Lianyungang, the Khorgos-Eastern Gate dry port, terminals in Xi’an and Almaty, and the container hub in Aktau are operating successfully. A new Kazakh-Chinese rail freight terminal is being developed in Chengdu, where Kazakhstan will soon open a Consulate General with the consent of the Chinese side.

We are effectively creating an integrated network that will connect China’s production centers through Kazakhstan with the Caspian region and, from there, with European markets.

Kazakhstan therefore aims to become Eurasia’s transport and logistics hub, where logistics, processing, manufacturing, e-commerce and modern services will develop alongside freight transportation.

In other words, we must move from a transit economy to an economy of transport connectivity. Ultimately, the objective is to ensure that our unique geographical position contributes to shared progress, regional development and improved living standards.

- Practical cooperation between China and Kazakhstan is gradually extending beyond the traditional fields of energy and trade into new areas such as manufacturing, advanced agricultural processing and green energy. At the same time, you have declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan and identified this as one of the country’s key development priorities. In your opinion, in which areas will new points of growth emerge in Chinese-Kazakh cooperation?

- You are correct in noting that cooperation between our countries is reaching a new qualitative level. Today, it covers an increasingly broad range of areas, from traditional cooperation in the real economy to the development of partnerships in the digital economy.

More than 9,000 companies with Chinese capital are operating successfully in Kazakhstan. This represents almost one in every seven foreign enterprises in our country. They include major companies such as CNPC, CITIC and Huawei.

Industrial cooperation with China includes 260 projects with investments exceeding $62 billion. The mechanical engineering industry is a striking example of the dynamic development of cooperation in this area. Kazakhstan has established production of such brands as BYD, Howo, Yutong, Golden Dragon, Shacman, JAC and Jetour. Serial production of Changan, Great Wall Motor and Chery passenger vehicles was launched last year.

Metallurgy is another important area of cooperation. Our largest company, Qarmet JSC, is actively working with leading Chinese corporations to modernize production facilities, improve technological efficiency and renew fixed assets.

As part of our green energy partnership, 29 projects with Chinese participation and a total capacity of approximately 1.5 GW have been completed. A further 11 projects with a combined capacity exceeding 1.7 GW are currently being implemented.

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As for the introduction of advanced technologies, the world is indeed entering a new technological cycle. Artificial intelligence, robotics, big data and automation are already changing not so much individual industries as the entire model of economic development.

The year 2026 has been declared the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan. A Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development has been established, and the nationwide Digital Qazaqstan Strategy has been approved.

Kazakhstan has thus clearly demonstrated that digital transformation is a key instrument for modernizing the economy and public life as a whole.

Cooperation with China in digitalization is therefore critically important for Kazakhstan. Your country has built a powerful technological ecosystem and achieved impressive results in artificial intelligence, robotics, e-commerce and other areas.

The prospects for cooperation are truly vast. They include the use of artificial intelligence in industry and mining, intelligent energy grid management, autonomous transport, digital medicine, smart cities, satellite technologies, e-commerce, data centers and the digitalization of public services.

In our view, AI should not become the privilege of a narrow circle of the most technologically advanced countries, much less a new instrument of geopolitical confrontation and pressure. It should serve the development of all humanity. States should have fair access to modern technologies, knowledge and computing resources.

Our approaches on this issue are aligned with China’s position. In July of this year in Shanghai, Kazakhstan became one of the 29 founding states of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, or WAICO. This is a significant step towards establishing an open and effective international system for coordinating countries’ efforts in artificial intelligence.

Kazakhstan seeks to become Eurasia’s digital hub. In this regard, the Data Centre Valley project in Ekibastuz is particularly important.

We are also paying close attention to the Alatau City project. It involves the creation of a unique economic and technological ecosystem. Digital solutions and artificial intelligence will be integrated into urban management, transport, energy, education and public services. We have carefully studied international experience, including the impressive example of Shenzhen, which became a major high-tech center within a few decades. I hope Chinese companies will play a significant role in implementing similar projects in Kazakhstan. I am convinced that our countries will be able to establish a new high-tech dimension of their permanent comprehensive strategic partnership in the coming years.

I would also like to highlight the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum, which will take place in Almaty on September 25, 2026. I plan to attend this forum, which is intended to serve as a platform for launching new and specific economic and investment projects.

- The Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the China-Central Asia mechanism and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia are important platforms for developing multilateral cooperation involving China and Kazakhstan. Against the backdrop of profound changes in the international and regional environment, how do you assess the role of these mechanisms in strengthening regional solidarity and cooperation, maintaining security and stability, and promoting the development and revitalization of Central Asian countries? How do you think China and Kazakhstan could further strengthen coordination and cooperation in regional and international affairs to better safeguard regional security and stability and promote common development and prosperity?

- The modern system of international relations is experiencing a profound crisis. We have entered a period of mutual distrust, geopolitical confrontation has intensified dramatically, and the authority and capabilities of the UN as the universal and indispensable international organization have been undermined. Cross-border challenges have also become more acute, ranging from terrorism and climate change to technological inequality and disruptions to global supply chains.

Kazakhstan considers it necessary to consolidate all international efforts to ensure global peace and security. In this regard, China’s role as a major peace-loving power cannot be overstated.

From this perspective, Kazakhstan views the roles of the SCO, the Central Asia-China format and CICA as constructive. These multilateral structures are united by fundamentally shared goals: peace, security, cooperation and development. The SCO is therefore of particular interest. This year, the Organization celebrates its 25th anniversary. I had the opportunity to attend the Shanghai Summit in April 1996, when the Shanghai Five was established. As more countries became interested in it, the group subsequently expanded and strengthened, becoming today’s SCO, one of the most authoritative and effective international organizations.

The SCO has succeeded in preserving what matters most: the Shanghai Spirit, which is based on mutual trust, equality, dialogue, respect for cultural diversity and the pursuit of shared development. I regard these principles as a standard for international cooperation.

As I have already said, Kazakhstan will fully support the Central Asia-China format. In a short period, this structure has demonstrated its relevance and is becoming a useful mechanism for large-scale cooperation between the states of our region and China.

Looking back, one can see how China, together with the peoples of Central Asia, contributed to the emergence and prosperity of the Great Silk Road. The Chinese people have never done anything harmful to the Kazakhs. On the contrary, they have helped us. It is encouraging that this tradition continues to this day.

During the second Central Asia-China Summit in Astana, our countries signed the Treaty on Eternal Good-Neighbourliness, Friendship and Cooperation. It enshrined the principle of friendship across generations in legal form and marked a new milestone in relations among the six countries.

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In this new era, the countries of Central Asia and China are already demonstrating examples of mutually beneficial regional cooperation. It is fundamentally important to Kazakhstan that our region remain a territory of peace, stability, constructive partnership and sustainable development.

Photo credit: Akorda

We are currently directing our efforts towards specific tasks, including the development of transport corridors, the elimination of trade barriers, the establishment of joint production facilities, the introduction of modern agricultural technologies and water-saving solutions, and the expansion of cooperation in energy, the digital economy, science and education.

In other words, our task is to transform the geographical proximity of our countries into sustainable economic connectivity and the enormous potential for cooperation into sustained growth and improved prosperity for our peoples.

The Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia holds special importance for Kazakhstan. More than three decades ago, our country proposed establishing such a forum within the framework of the UN. It is encouraging that CICA now covers almost 90 percent of Asia’s territory and approximately half of the world’s population, and is becoming an increasingly relevant forum for discussing security and confidence-building measures.

Kazakhstan is grateful to China for its consistent support for CICA. We will continue working together to transform CICA into a fully-fledged international organization.

- The year 2026 has been designated the Year of Cultural Exchange between China and Kazakhstan. In recent years, people-to-people contacts between the two countries have become increasingly active, while cooperation in tourism, education, and the media and youth exchanges has continued to gather momentum, bringing the peoples of the two countries even closer together. How do you assess the results achieved in humanitarian exchanges between China and Kazakhstan in recent years? In your opinion, how could the two sides further strengthen the public foundation of bilateral relations so that the idea of eternal friendship between China and Kazakhstan becomes even more deeply rooted in the hearts of our peoples?

- An ancient truth says that relations between states begin with trust between people.

Interstate relations become truly strong when peoples know, understand and respect one another. We therefore attach great importance to the humanitarian dimension of Kazakh-Chinese cooperation.

Positive results have been achieved in this important area. Alongside official political and economic ties, direct contacts between the citizens of our countries have developed actively.

The Kazakhstan-China Cross-Year of Culture in 2026 has provided vivid confirmation of this trend. Last year, I opened the Cultural Centre of Kazakhstan in Beijing. The Chinese public now has the opportunity to learn about our historical heritage, literature, music, cinema, national traditions and contemporary art.

I attach particular importance to education. Today, tens of thousands of Kazakh students are studying in China. At the same time, the number of Chinese citizens choosing Kazakh universities is increasing. Branches of leading Chinese universities and Luban Workshops are operating successfully in Kazakhstan, while academic mobility programs and inter-university cooperation are expanding. I have proposed establishing the Kazakh-Chinese School of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence that I mentioned earlier.

In my view, these are not merely educational projects, but strategic investments in the future of bilateral relations.

The introduction of a mutual visa-free regime has given significant impetus to tourism. Last year, the number of Chinese tourists who visited Kazakhstan reached 962,000, an increase of 47 percent compared with 2024. The expansion of direct air services and the opening of new road routes are helping to increase interest among the citizens of our countries in visiting one another.

We want to show our Chinese friends Kazakhstan in all its diversity: modern Astana and ancient Turkistan, the mountains of Almaty and the unique landscapes of Mangystau, the Great Steppe and the heritage of the Great Silk Road, as well as our music, national instruments, cuisine and traditions of hospitality.

At the same time, Kazakhstan is discovering China with great interest, a country of ancient civilization that today demonstrates an impressive example of development.

The Kazakh and Chinese peoples have lived side by side for many centuries. The Great Silk Road once connected people, cultures, knowledge and civilizations. Our shared great past has laid the foundation for a bright future of friendship between our peoples and predetermined the success of a community of nations with a shared historical destiny.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Qurultay deputies Aidos Sarym and Kairat Aituganov took part in a thematic conference of the China-Central Asia Political Parties Dialogue titled “The Role of Political Parties in Strengthening Ties between China and Central Asia.”