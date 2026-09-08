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    Qurultay deputies attend China-Central Asia Political Parties Dialogue

    21:55, 8 September 2026

    Qurultai deputies Aidos Sarym and Kairat Aituganov took part in the thematic conference of the China-Central Asia Political Parties Dialogue on "The Role of Political Parties in Strengthening Ties between China and Central Asia," Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Qurultay deputies attend China-Central Asia Political Parties Dialogue
    Photo credit: quryltai.kz

    At the event, attended by delegations from Kazakhstan, China, and Central Asian countries, they discussed prospects for interparty interaction and further development of regional cooperation.

    Aidos Sarym emphasized that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had initiated the development of a Long-Term Development Strategy for the Central Asia-China Format for 2026-2030.

    Qurultay deputies attend China-Central Asia Political Parties Dialogue
    Photo credit: quryltai.kz

    He noted that Qurultay deputies support the development of this format based on the principles of trust, equality, and mutual benefit. Priorities include transport and logistics connectivity, industrial cooperation, digital technologies, artificial intelligence, energy, agriculture, education, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.

    Qurultay deputies attend China-Central Asia Political Parties Dialogue
    Photo credit: quryltai.kz

    Aidos Sarym also presented the key priorities of Kazakhstan's new Constitution and the work of the new unicameral legislative institution, the Qurultay. He also noted that the participation of Qurultay deputies in international inter-party dialogue demonstrates Kazakhstan's openness and willingness to share experience with partners.

    Earlier, the Qurultay Bureau discussed the draft Regulation and mass media accreditation rules.

    Kazakhstan Parliament (Qurultay) Central Asia China Politics
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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