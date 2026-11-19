Speaking at the forum, Tokayev presented key economic and social development indicators, highlighting growth in foreign investment, trade, industrial production, employment and infrastructure.

According to the President, Kazakhstan has attracted $155 billion in foreign investment since 2019, while its foreign trade turnover has approached $150 billion. The country’s combined gold and foreign exchange reserves and National Fund assets have increased by 44%, exceeding $129 billion.

Tokayev also highlighted social initiatives, including the National Fund for Children program. Under the initiative, $2.5 billion has been transferred to the individual accounts of more than seven million children.

He noted that Kazakhstan had established a guaranteed package of free medical care covering more than 1,000 medical services. Meanwhile, 39 types of social benefits are provided to vulnerable groups of the population.

The President also pointed to progress in manufacturing, employment and infrastructure development. Over the past seven years, 625 medium-sized and large industrial enterprises have been opened. 3.6 million people have been employed.

During the same period, 118 million square meters of housing were constructed, while 36,000 kilometers of highways and 5,000 kilometers of railway lines were built or renovated, Tokayev said.

He further stressed Kazakhstan’s significant natural resource potential, noting that the country is among the world's leading nations in reserves of uranium, oil, coal, titanium, gold, chromium, copper, tungsten, cobalt, vanadium and other critical minerals.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that Kazakhstan had made a choice in favor of developing human capital, education, science and innovation.