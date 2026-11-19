He said Kazakhstan has embarked on building a Just Kazakhstan, with equal opportunities available to all citizens and where honest work and responsibility are highly valued.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the nationwide Taza Qazaqstan (Clean Kazakhstan) initiative has been launched, which has helped foster a new civic ethic, contributing to changes in public attitudes and behavior.

The Head of State noted that Kazakhstan, as a creative and innovation-oriented nation, has chosen the path of profound renewal. He emphasized that one of the most significant milestones of the reform process was the adoption of the Constitution through a nationwide referendum, reflecting the aspirations of the people and the country's vision for the future.

The President stressed that Kazakhstan’s sovereignty and independence, territorial integrity, and the lawful rights and freedoms of citizens have been enshrined as the fundamental values of the state.

He also recalled that adherence to the principles of Law and Order, strengthening national unity, and improving public welfare have been established as enduring priorities.

“Development of human capital, education, science and innovation has been defined as a strategic area of state activity,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

As written before, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered remarks at the Third Forum of Strategic Partners, where he stressed the role of international scientific cooperation in reducing global tensions.