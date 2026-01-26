Tokayev orders to fully digitize migration control

"It is necessary to carry out a full digitalization of migration management. Indeed, this is an extremely pressing issue we have been discussing for a long time, yet positive progress remains insignificant so far. The world is facing a complicated situation. It is safe to say that migration flows are increasing across the globe. Under these conditions, Kazakhstan is becoming a convenient transit hub and an attractive destination for long-term stay for foreign migrants.

In this regard, the modernization of temporary registration systems and the monitoring of foreign nationals' movements has become a priority objective to ensure migration control. I instruct the Government, jointly with the National Security Committee, to accelerate work in this area," said the President.