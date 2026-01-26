President calls for fundamental rethink of cybercrime-fighting methods
Speaking at a meeting at the Prosecutor General's Office on Monday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that law enforcement agencies must work proactively to respond to challenges in the digital sphere, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
"Each agency develops its digital tools independently, and this occurs unsystematically. While some authorities successfully implement innovations, others continue to spend budget funds in an irrational manner without finding acceptable solutions. In short, this can be called embezzlement. There is no need to mindlessly spend money trying to create something new. I entrust the Government with analyzing and auditing all adopted digital solutions to increase their efficiency. It is necessary to build a unified digital ecosystem with a clear structure and common technological standards for law enforcement agencies," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The President highlighted the pressing need to safeguard citizens' personal data.
"Cases of personal data leaks in the information space have become more frequent. To ensure maximum protection of personal data, this work should be conducted on a systematic basis," said the Head of State.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also noted that methods for combating cybercrime need a fundamental rethink.
"The scale of cybercrime is surging worldwide, with thousands of Kazakh citizens falling victim every year. Presently, only one in five online fraud crimes is solved — an extremely low indicator. It is necessary to radically revise the methods for fighting cybercrime. To respond effectively to challenges in the digital sphere, law enforcement agencies must act ahead of the curve. It is essential to think innovatively as lagging behind in this matter is unacceptable," the President concluded.
Earlier, the President emphasized that large-scale transformations are taking place in Kazakhstan, as part of which the constitutional reform will be carried out and a transition to a brand new political system will be made.