President calls for fundamental rethink of cybercrime-fighting methods

"Each agency develops its digital tools independently, and this occurs unsystematically. While some authorities successfully implement innovations, others continue to spend budget funds in an irrational manner without finding acceptable solutions. In short, this can be called embezzlement. There is no need to mindlessly spend money trying to create something new. I entrust the Government with analyzing and auditing all adopted digital solutions to increase their efficiency. It is necessary to build a unified digital ecosystem with a clear structure and common technological standards for law enforcement agencies," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.