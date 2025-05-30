Tokayev offers Italian companies cooperation in geological exploration

According to the Head of State, Kazakhstan has significant reserves of rare earth metals and is ready to work together with Italy in this direction.

"Kazakhstan has put forward an initiative to create a regional research center that will accumulate all relevant information about rare earth metal deposits in Central Asia. We are ready to offer Italian companies favorable conditions for joint geological exploration and production of rare earth elements and minerals, guided by the formula "investments and technologies in exchange for strategic raw materials," Tokayev said.

Earlier, the first Central Asia-Italy summit started in Astana. Speaking at the event, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Italy has invested more than $7.6 billion in Kazakhstan.