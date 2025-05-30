Italy has invested over $7.6 billion in Kazakhstan– Head of State

"Today, our region, as never before, demonstrates unity and a strong commitment to the principles of good neighborliness and universal progress. Central Asia consistently includes its positions as an influential subject of international relations, promoting a creative journey in the international arena. This is especially important in the course of increasing geopolitical tensions and global trade confrontation. With a developed economy, powerful industrial potential and advanced technologies in many areas, Italy, which is the eighth economy in the world, is rightfully considered a leading industrial power," the President stated.

According to him, Italy has proven itself to be a reliable partner, fully contributing to the sustainable development of the Central Asian countries.

“Italy is among the three largest trading partners of Kazakhstan. In 2024, the volume of bilateral trade increased by 24%, reaching a record $20 billion. The volume of Italian investments in our country in recent years has exceeded $7.6 billion. We have about 270 companies with Italian capital successfully operating in our country, which make a significant contribution to the development of the oil and gas sector, alternative energy, mechanical engineering, and agriculture in Kazakhstan. We believe that the Kazakh-Italian strategic partnership demonstrates sustainable dynamics in all key indicators and has broad prospects for even more impressive growth,” Tokayev highlighted.

Earlier it was reported that the first “Central Asia – Italy” summit has started in the Kazakh capital with the participation of the Central Asian leaders and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.