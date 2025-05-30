First Central Asia + Italy Summit starts in Astana

“I am glad to welcome you at the First Central Asia + Italy Summit. First of all, I express my sincere gratitude to the President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic for your visit to our country and for the initiative to convene today’s meeting at the highest level. I am honored to welcome you in our capital Astana. You are the first woman leading the Italian Government throughout its post-war history. By general recognition of the entire world community, you are an outstanding and, probably, the most prominent political figure of modernity,” said the President.

He emphasized that he shares views and actions of the Italian Prime Minister regarding both internal challenges and international problems.

“It is gratifying to note that our political dialogue, which started at the level of foreign ministers, moves today to the highest level. This is the evidence of the growing geopolitical importance of Central Asia, true aspiration of the region’s countries and Italian Republic to strengthen comprehensive interregional partnership,” the President noted.

The Head of State pointed out that the Summit will focus on important issues in the field of trade, investment, energy, ecology, transport, logistics, education and science.

“I am confident that upcoming discussions will be constructive and certain decisions will be adopted. Following the Summit, we will adopt a joint declaration, which will cover a broad spectrum of our cooperation,” the Head of State emphasized.

Earlier, Italian Prime Minister outlined the key areas of Italy-Central Asia partnership,