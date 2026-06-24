Tokayev meets Inditex Group Deputy Director General Santiago Martínez Lage Sobredo

The sides discussed the prospects for further cooperation.

The Head of State recalled that economic interaction remains one of the key pillars of Kazakh-Spanish relations, noting that around 60 Spanish companies currently operate in Kazakhstan.

The President welcomed Inditex’s plans to expand its presence in Kazakhstan and to make the country a major transit and logistics hub in Central Asia.

At the same time, the Head of State expressed confidence that over time the company could go beyond logistics and establish textile production facilities in Kazakhstan.

For his part, Santiago Martínez Lage Sobredo noted that Kazakhstan has created favorable conditions for entrepreneurship and investment, and shared the company’s business development plans.

Inditex, which includes well-known brands such as Zara, Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, and Bershka, is widely represented in Kazakhstan’s retail networks. The company is developing a regional logistics hub based on the airports of Almaty and Karaganda.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with Tony Blair, Executive Chairman of the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and Philippe Pascal, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Groupe ADP.