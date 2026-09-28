Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets Elena Rybakina following US Open victory

During the meeting, Tokayev highlighted the historic significance of Rybakina’s achievements and her contribution to the development of sport in Kazakhstan.

“After your victories, our children have become interested in tennis. Many are enrolling in tennis clubs and want to become champions themselves. You are setting a positive example for our children, and this is very important,” Tokayev said.

The President noted that Rybakina’s three Grand Slam titles would remain part of tennis history and expressed hope that she would continue achieving success on the international stage.

Photo credit: Akorda

Tokayev also praised Rybakina’s conduct both on and off the court, highlighting what he described as her high level of personal culture.

“This is also very important, including in terms of presenting Kazakhstan as a developed and civilized state where sport, and tennis in particular, are supported,” the President said.

Rybakina, in turn, expressed her gratitude to the President for his personal support and for the attention he has devoted to the development of tennis in Kazakhstan.

The world No. 1 said she was proud to represent Kazakhstan on the international stage and intends to continue pursuing strong results and bringing victories to Kazakhstani fans.

Rybakina secured the world No. 1 ranking after winning the US Open. The title also marked a major milestone in the Kazakhstani player’s career, as she officially became the first-ranked player in the world for the first time.