The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) updated its world rankings after the Grand Slam tournament in New York, confirming Rybakina’s rise to the top of the rankings, according to the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Rybakina became the 30th player in WTA history to reach the world No. 1 ranking. She secured the top spot after advancing to the US Open semifinals, where she defeated China’s Zheng Qinwen 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Her result ended Aryna Sabalenka’s 99-week reign at the top of the rankings.

Following the official rankings update, Rybakina has 9,901 points. She moved up from second place to overtake Sabalenka, who is now ranked No. 2 with 7,875 points. The gap between the two players stands at 2,026 points. American Jessica Pegula rounds out the top three with 7,265 points.

Rybakina went on to finish the New York tournament with a victory on September 13. In the US Open final, she defeated Sabalenka to win the US Open title for the first time in her career.

The 2026 season has been one of the most successful of Rybakina’s career. Earlier this year, the Kazakhstani player won the Australian Open, and she has now added the US Open title and the world No. 1 ranking to her achievements.

Rybakina had previously reached the top of the WTA live rankings after advancing to the US Open semifinals, effectively securing the No. 1 position ahead of the official rankings update.

Following her historic achievement, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Rybakina on becoming the world’s No. 1 player. He described her rise to the top of the WTA rankings as a historic achievement for Kazakhstani sport.