Tokayev: Kazakhstan set to expand list of UNESCO sites

President Tokayev highlighted Kazakhstan's growing global engagement, noting its ambitious cultural, educational, and scientific initiatives. He stressed that this is vital for sharing Kazakhstan’s rich heritage with the world. He added that the meeting occurs just before the anniversary of May 22, 1992, when Kazakhstan officially joined UNESCO.

The Kazakhstani president said that the event holds personal significance for him.

“It was exactly thirty-four years ago today,” President Tokayev stated, “that your current president - then serving as deputy minister - visited the UNESCO headquarters in Paris to sign this landmark agreement.”

Over the decades, we have successfully registered roughly two dozen of our tangible and intangible cultural sites, such as the Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi in Turkistan, into the UNESCO catalogs. Expanding this list remains an ongoing priority for our National Commission and relevant ministries, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan is to approve the Reading Nation concept.