Kazakhstan to approve Reading Nation concept

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that reading is a fundamental condition for building a civilized society and shaping a progressive nation.

He reminded he signed a special decree last week on measures to develop reading culture and form a reading nation.

Its main goal is to enhance national quality by strengthening human capital and the intellectual and cultural potential of society.

The Government is tasked to develop certain measures to provide legislative support for librarianship and the publishing trade.

The Head of State announced the Reading Nation concept will be approved and the 10 Readers of the Year project will be launched. Besides, the National Digital Library Platform with unified access will be established.

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to workers of culture and arts during an awarding ceremony.