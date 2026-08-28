Tokayev instructs drafting bills on AI, digital assets, and migration policy

According to the Head of State, deputies will have to approve a package of important bills during the first session.

Tokayev noted that this year he had signed decrees introducing artificial intelligence into secondary education, advancing digital assets, and implementing the Digital Qazaqstan strategy. He said the Government would prepare a package of regulatory acts and submit them to Parliament.

The President also highlighted measures to attract highly qualified specialists, advanced technologies, and foreign capital. He reminded of the introduction of a “Golden Visa” program, designed to provide strong impetus to these efforts.

Tokayev emphasized the need to improve migration policy, instructing the Government to submit a draft law for urgent consideration by deputies.

On August 23, Kazakhstan held elections to the Qurultay, with five political parties entering the chamber. The Central Election Commission registered 145 deputies, whose five‑year terms officially began on August 27.