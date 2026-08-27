New Qurultay parliament officially formed in Kazakhstan following registration of 145 deputies

The registration took place during the 16th meeting of the Central Election Commission, according to the CEC.

CEC Chairman Nurlan Abdirov recalled that under Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Law “On the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Status of Its Deputies,” a deputy’s powers begin from the moment of their official registration by the Central Election Commission.

Photo credit: CEC

The newly registered deputies were presented with official certificates and badges confirming their parliamentary status.

Photo credit: CEC

Your powers began from the moment of your registration by the Central Election Commission. You are now deputies of the Qurultay of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the country’s supreme representative body exercising legislative power, said Abdirov.

He noted that the deputies had been elected through direct suffrage and that all stages of the electoral campaign had been conducted in accordance with Kazakhstan’s legislation.

A deputy’s mandate is the result of the trust and choice of the people, while the status of a Qurultay deputy places a great responsibility on each of you toward the country and our people, Abdirov added.

Photo credit: CEC

It is worth noting that five political parties secured seats in the Qurultay following the August 23 election.

Photo credit: CEC

The parties had previously announced the names of the deputies who would receive their respective mandates. Adilet named 110 deputies, Auyl - 10, Respublica - nine, while the Nationwide Social Democratic Party and Ak Zhol each designated eight deputies.