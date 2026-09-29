Tokayev highlights growth in Kazakhstan-Germany trade to $4.5 billion

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier for the invitation to visit Germany, noting that the intensity of engagement at the highest level reflects the strategic and comprehensive nature of bilateral cooperation.

As President Tokayev emphasized, Germany is Kazakhstan’s key partner in Europe, with which we are linked by strong ties of friendship and mutual trust, as well as significant potential for further developing practical cooperation.

“Today, our relations are steadily advancing, encompassing an increasingly broad range of areas of cooperation. This positive momentum is largely driven by active political dialogue at the highest level, underpinned by consistent interaction between the two governments and contacts between the business communities of our countries. The meetings of the Intergovernmental Working Group and the Kazakhstan-German Business Council for Strategic Cooperation held in Berlin ahead of my visit confirmed our shared commitment to further expanding mutually beneficial partnership,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The Head of State placed particular emphasis on the dynamic development of trade and economic relations and the strong investment activity of German businesses in Kazakhstan.

“In 2025, bilateral trade reached 4.5 billion US dollars. Positive momentum has continued this year. In the first seven months of this year, bilateral trade exceeded 2.6 billion. More than 1,400 companies with German capital are currently registered in Kazakhstan. Over the past 20 years, cumulative investment inflows from Germany have amounted to 8 billion. Our cooperation with leading German companies such as CLAAS Group, Rhenus Logistics, Siemens Energy, Linde and others is a strong example of our practical engagement,” the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.

During the talks, special attention was given to strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. In particular, the heads of state reaffirmed their commitment to expanding cooperation in the fields of higher education, medicine, and culture.

Earlier, the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany hosted an official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Berlin on an official visit.

The presidents of Kazakhstan and Germany held talks in a narrow format.