Tokayev and Steinmeier discuss Kazakhstan-Germany strategic partnership

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Germany is Kazakhstan’s key strategic partner in Europe and that bilateral cooperation is based on mutual trust, respect, and shared interests.

He noted that next year will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Over the past three decades, significant progress has been achieved across the entire spectrum of the partnership.

Photo credit: Akorda

In turn, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier noted that he highly values Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s personal contribution to expanding multifaceted cooperation between Astana and Berlin.

He expressed confidence that the current visit by our President will give further impetus to bilateral relations and take them to a whole new level.

Earlier, it was reported that an official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who arrived in Berlin on an official visit, was held at the Federal Ministry of Defense of the Federal Republic of Germany.