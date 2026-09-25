Tokayev highlights Chinese business confidence in Kazakhstan

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with Yin Caiwan of Hong Kong Sino-Science Oil and Gas, Sheng Chen of VNET Group, Tian Jiashu of Shanghai Junhe Atomic Technology, and Li Shan of Silk Road Finance Corporation

The meeting focused on prospects for jointly implementing projects in the fields of energy, digitalization and finance.

Photo source: Akorda

The Head of State highlighted the unprecedented momentum of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and China, emphasizing the importance of giving it deeper technological and industrial content. According to him, the participation of leading Chinese companies demonstrates their high level of confidence in Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev separately thanked Yin Caiwan and the company he leads for their contribution to organizing the Kazakhstan-China Investment Forum. It was noted that over the years of its operations, Hong Kong Sino-Science Oil and Gas has invested more than 3 billion US dollars in Kazakhstan and has become one of the key players in the country’s oil and gas industry.

During the meeting, Sheng Chen, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of VNET Group, expressed interest in participating in the development of a major data center and artificial intelligence infrastructure cluster. The President of Kazakhstan confirmed his readiness to work closely with the company in such areas as attracting investment, technology localization, joint research, talent development, and the establishment of centers of excellence.

The peaceful use of nuclear energy was identified as a promising area of technological cooperation with Shanghai Junhe Atomic Technology. The parties emphasized the fundamental importance of establishing a complete production cycle, from natural uranium processing and nuclear fuel production to the assembly of small modular reactors.

The heads of the Chinese companies highly praised Kazakhstan’s consistent efforts to improve the investment climate and advance institutional reforms. They viewed the strengthening of state institutions as an important indication of the country’s long-term stability.

The representatives of Chinese companies confirmed their readiness to increase investment both in the traditional energy sector and in new industries and projects aimed at supporting Kazakhstan’s development.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, and Chairman of Sunwah Group, Cai Guansheng.