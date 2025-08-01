Tokayev extends National Day greetings to Swiss President Karin Keller-Sutter

In his message, the Head of State highlighted the special importance of this holiday as a symbol of the nation's unity, democratic foundations and unwavering commitment to the principle of neutrality as well as expressed his sincere wishes of wellbeing and prosperity to the Swiss people.

The Kazakh President noted the high level of Kazakh-Swiss relations, confirming his confidence in their continued strengthening for the benefit of both nations.

