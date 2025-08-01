Kassym-Jomart Tokayev orders to enhance combat potential of Armed Forces

The President - Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was briefed about the Defense Ministry’s activity in the first half of this year.

The Head of State was informed about the combat readiness of the Army, outcomes of the spring conscription campaign, measures to improve the system of military-patriotic education as well as social protection of servicemen.

Kossanov provided a report on efforts to enhance military mobility, develop air defense, territorial troops, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) units, military infrastructure, as well as place the state defense order.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set Minister Kossanov a number of tasks aimed at further enhancing the combat potential of the Armed Forces. The Head of State also highlighted the importance of implementing comprehensive steps towards ensuring military service safety, preventing deaths and injuries among servicemen.

