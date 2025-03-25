РУ
Tokayev extends Independence Day greetings to Greek President Konstantinos Tasoulas

12:03, 25 March 2025

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev offered his congratulations to President of Greece Konstantinos Tasoulas on the Independence Day, Akorda reports.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kazakh leader Tokayev noted with satisfaction that the multifaceted cooperation between Astana and Athens built on friendship and mutual understanding grows stronger with each passing year. The Head of State expressed confidence that the two nations’ relationship will continue its upward trajectory through joint efforts.

Tokayev wished his Greek colleague Greece Konstantinos Tasoulas success in his responsible state activity as well as the friendly people of Greece – the well-being and prosperity.

Earlier it was reported that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a congratulatory telegram to Kirsty Coventry on her election as the President of the International Olympic Committee. 

