Kazakh President congratulates Kirsty Coventry on her election as IOC President
12:53, 23 March 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory telegram to Kirsty Coventry on her election as the President of the International Olympic Committee, Kazinform News Agency reports citing the Akorda press service.
Emphasizing outstanding sports achievements of the representative of Zimbabwe and her rich experience of state activity, the Kazakh President wished her success in the upcoming work for the benefit of the global Olympic movement development.
Earlier it was reported that Kirsty Coventry was elected the President of the Interational Olympic Committee.