Tokayev extends greetings to Macron on Bastille Day

In his message, President Tokayev noted that the occasion symbolizes the unity of the French people and their commitment to the principles of freedom and equality.

The Kazakh leader emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further strengthening its strategic partnership with France. He also expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries and highlighted President Macron's personal contribution to expanding Kazakh-French relations.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished his French counterpart continued success in his responsible state activity and the friendly people of France – prosperity and well-being.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived in Doha to offer his deepest fraternal condolences to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the Royal Family on the passing of the Father-Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.