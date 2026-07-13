Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Doha to offer his condolences to Amir of Qatar

Sharing the profound grief of the Royal Family, the President highlighted Sheikh Hamad’s invaluable contribution to building a Strong and Prosperous Qatar.

“Many historic and landmark achievements of modern Qatar, both domestically and on the global stage, will forever be inextricably linked with his name. Sheikh Hamad was a global statesman and a true friend of the Kazakh nation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

The President noted that Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani stood at the very origin of Kazakh-Qatari relations. He recalled that the Father Amir had paid two official visits to Kazakhstan, noting that during his first visit, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had welcomed him in his own capacity as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Head of State recalled with gratitude that one of the most magnificent landmarks in Astana – the Al-Farabi Mosque, was built on the initiative of Sheikh Hamad. Deep appreciation was also expressed for the Father Amir’s proactive role in rendering vital assistance to Kazakhstan's social and infrastructure projects during the early years of the independence.

Phоtо credit: Akorda

“We stand in unshakeable solidarity with you during this hour of national mourning. May Allah bestow His mercy upon him and grant him Jannah,” the President said.

In turn, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his deep gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his visit and personal support, emphasizing the special brotherly bond shared between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Qatar.

At the initiative of the Qatari side, the leaders also exchanged views on the current international situation, including the Middle East.

In conclusion, the Head of State reaffirmed his invitation to the Amir of Qatar to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at his earliest convenience. The invitation was gratefully accepted.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had sent a telegram of condolences to the Amir of Qatar.