Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented several investment projects during his working trip to the Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
Among the projects showcased to the President were a ceramic tile manufacturing plant by Orient Ceramic KZO, Fabe Agro greenhouse complex, a solid waste processing facility, a glass bottle production plant by Seven Rivers Technologies, and other initiatives aimed at boosting regional development.
The President was also briefed about the plans to develop glass manufacturing cluster, construction of a steam-gas plant, ore-mining and processing mills, and a commercial dairy farm.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of a timely and quality implementation of the plans outlined and entrusted Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev with improving the region’s investment climate.
Earlier, the President visited a new terminal of the Korkyt Ata International Airport. He also heard a report from Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev on the region’s socio-economic development.