Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate

Among the projects showcased to the President were a ceramic tile manufacturing plant by Orient Ceramic KZO, Fabe Agro greenhouse complex, a solid waste processing facility, a glass bottle production plant by Seven Rivers Technologies, and other initiatives aimed at boosting regional development.

Photo credit: Akorda

The President was also briefed about the plans to develop glass manufacturing cluster, construction of a steam-gas plant, ore-mining and processing mills, and a commercial dairy farm.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of a timely and quality implementation of the plans outlined and entrusted Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev with improving the region’s investment climate.

Earlier, the President visited a new terminal of the Korkyt Ata International Airport. He also heard a report from Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev on the region’s socio-economic development.