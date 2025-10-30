EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate

    14:25, 30 October 2025

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was presented several investment projects during his working trip to the Kyzylorda region, Kazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.

    Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Among the projects showcased to the President were a ceramic tile manufacturing plant by Orient Ceramic KZO, Fabe Agro greenhouse complex, a solid waste processing facility, a glass bottle production plant by Seven Rivers Technologies, and other initiatives aimed at boosting regional development.

    Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President was also briefed about the plans to develop glass manufacturing cluster, construction of a steam-gas plant, ore-mining and processing mills, and a commercial dairy farm.

    Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of a timely and quality implementation of the plans outlined and entrusted Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev with improving the region’s investment climate.

    Tokayev entrusts Governor Nalibayev with improving Kyzylorda region's investment climate
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, the President visited a new terminal of the Korkyt Ata International Airport. He also heard a report from Governor Nurlybek Nalibayev on the region’s socio-economic development.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kyzylorda region Investment projects
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All