Kazakh President visits new terminal of Korkyt Ata International Airport

During the visit, President Tokayev examined the airport’s operations and handling of domestic and international flights. In addition, the Head of State toured check-in and screening areas, border and customs control points, waiting hall, as well as an automatic baggage handling system.

Photo credit: Akorda

The new terminal was inaugurated last November with 16.6 billion tenge in private investment. 4.3 billion tenge in local funding was approved for utility infrastructure.

Korkyt Ata International Airport’s passenger traffic rose from 300,000 to 500,000 passengers per year.

The airport was built to meet the high standards of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

29 flights at Korkyt Ata International Airport are operated by Air Astana, FlyArystan and Qazaq Air airlines each week. A new control tower as well as an administrative and technical building is being built near KazAeroNavigatsia’s terminal.

The project is expected to contribute to the airport’s transport infrastructure, as well as tourism potential, and investment attractiveness of the region.

As reported earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Kyzylorda region for a working trip.