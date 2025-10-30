President hails Kyzylorda region’s dynamic development

The Head of State was informed about the region’s socio-economic development, the progress in implementation of investment projects, and Taza Qazaqstan environmental campaign, as well as about landscaping works carried out in the regional center and settlements.

According to Governor Nalibayev, in the past four years, investments in the region’s economy rose by 233%. In 2025, the region plans to attract more than 720 billion tenge, with the share of private investments reaching 70%.

In the next three years, the region plans to implement 90 investment projects worth approximately 2 trillion tenge and create over 11,000 jobs. This year, 27 facilities worth 302.5 billion tenge will be launched, of which nine have already been commissioned.

The Head of State hailed the region’s dynamic development and the work done by the authorities.

Earlier, the President visited a new terminal of the Korkyt Ata International Airport.