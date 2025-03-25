Tokayev congratulates Gerassimenko on winning National Table Tennis Championships absolute title

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kirill Gerassimenko, as the latter claimed mixed doubles, men’s doubles and singles titles at the National Table Tennis Championships.

Being a leader of the national team, you have made a significant contribution to the promotion of this Olympic sport in the country and abroad, said the Kazakh President.

To note, Kirill Gerassimenko cemented his current stranglehold on men's table tennis as he sealed three consecutive titles at the Kazakhstan Table Tennis Championships 2025.

Gerassimenko paired with Zauresh Akasheva claimed the mixed doubles title after eliminating the duo Iskender Kharki and Algelina Romanovskaya.

Together with Kadyrali Kabdyluakhitov, Gerassimenko swept up the men’s doubles title after beating Iskander Kharki and Irisbek Artukmetov.

Kazakhstan’s multiple champion Kirill Gerassimenko defeated promising player Alan Kurmangaliyev to win the men’s singles title.

As earlier reported, Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Alimkhan Syzdykov propelled to the final of the Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan.