Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov propels to final of Asian Wrestling Championships

Kazakhstan’s Syzdykov defeated Temurbek Nasimov of Uzbekistan with a score of 4-1 in the 130kg semifinals.

Sultan Assetuly (63 kg) lost to Aytjan Khalmakhanov of Uzbekistan in the semifinals. Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) also failed to reach the final, losing to Jalgasbay Berdimuratov from Uzbekistan.

As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestlers have claimed eight medals at the Muhamet Malo 2025 Ranking Series in Albania.