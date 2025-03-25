Kazakhstan’s Alimkhan Syzdykov propels to final of Asian Wrestling Championships
18:02, 25 March 2025
Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestler Alimkhan Syzdykov will compete for the gold medal at the Asian Championship in Amman, Jordan, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Kazakhstan’s Syzdykov defeated Temurbek Nasimov of Uzbekistan with a score of 4-1 in the 130kg semifinals.
Sultan Assetuly (63 kg) lost to Aytjan Khalmakhanov of Uzbekistan in the semifinals. Shamil Ozhaev (87 kg) also failed to reach the final, losing to Jalgasbay Berdimuratov from Uzbekistan.
As reported earlier, Kazakh wrestlers have claimed eight medals at the Muhamet Malo 2025 Ranking Series in Albania.