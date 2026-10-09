Tokayev calls on CIS states to strengthen trust-based dialogue

Welcoming the participants, Tokayev thanked his Turkmen counterpart, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, for the high level of summit organization and traditionally warm hospitality.

“Kazakhstan highly appreciates the results of Turkmenistan’s chairmanship and its substantial contribution to advancing the CIS common agenda. In this regard, I would like to express my gratitude to you, dear colleague, for your highly professional work,” he said.

Tokayev emphasized that the summit is taking place in the year marking the 35th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

“As you know, Kazakhstan was among the founding nations of the Organization. The signing of the Alma-Ata Declaration in 1991 was truly a landmark moment in the history of our states. The establishment of the CIS helped prevent a large-scale conflict across the post- Soviet space. It would not be an exaggeration to say that the unifying mission of the CIS was especially evident during the period when our countries gained independence. Amid growing centrifugal forces, we preserved our historical ties and created a fundamentally new framework for interstate cooperation. Over the years, the Commonwealth has established itself as an effective multilateral mechanism for strengthening trust and cooperation and has gained broad international recognition,” he noted.

The President stressed that the greatest asset of the CIS is the friendship among its peoples, as well as their shared cultural and spiritual heritage.

According to him, direct and trust-based dialogue is of critical importance, as it enables countries to find mutually acceptable solutions that take into account the interests of every state.

The President proposed that, in this anniversary year, the CIS member states revisit the principles enshrined in the Declaration, reflect on the path they had travelled, and define their objectives for the future.

He noted that an international conference dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the historic document would be held in Almaty in November under the auspices of the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies (KazISS), and invited scholars, legal experts, historians, and experts from CIS countries to join the conference.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had arrived at Awaza Complex to attend a Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States.