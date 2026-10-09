President Tokayev arrives at Awaza Complex for CIS Heads of State Council meeting
10:45, 9 October 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at Awaza Complex to attend a Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.
As previously reported, the Head of State is in Turkmenistan on a working visit. On Thursday, October 8, the President attended the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.