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    President Tokayev arrives at Awaza Complex for CIS Heads of State Council meeting

    10:45, 9 October 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived at Awaza Complex to attend a Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    President Tokayev arrives at Awaza Complex for CIS Heads of State Council meeting
    Photo: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

    As previously reported, the Head of State is in Turkmenistan on a working visit. On Thursday, October 8, the President attended the 8th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia and Azerbaijan.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Turkmenistan CIS Central Asia Akorda Presidential Residence Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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