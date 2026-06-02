Tokayev calls for review of SkyTrain link between Almaty and Alatau

Addressing the meeting on Alatau city’s development, the president highlighted that the city's strategic location near Almaty creates immense potential to significantly deepen their commercial, financial, and logistical integration.

I believe this should be well understood by both regional authorities and entrepreneurs. Therefore, I repeat: in the city of Alatau, we must first of all create attractive conditions for doing business, and people will follow the enterprises, which, in turn, will reduce the commuter migration to Almaty, said the Kazakh leader.

Highlighting the influx of approximately 400,000 regional vehicles into Almaty daily, the Head of State directed to enhance transport connectivity within the agglomeration as well as develop high-speed public transport.

President Tokayev instructed the mayor of Almaty and the govern of Almaty region, together with the Samruk-Kazyna Fund, to formulate all aspects for the Skytrain construction project extending from the city borders in the eastern and western directions by August 1 of this year.

The president also said it is important to work on the development of high-speed public transport connecting Alatau with Almaty.

Situated along the BAKAD and the planned Alatau-Khorgos rail link, the new city will extend far beyond Almaty's traditional borders to forge a vast regional cluster. At the heart of this development will be Almaty SkyHub, a state-of-the-art multimodal logistics center.

Tokayev stated that all necessary conditions must be created to implement these ambitious projects, as well as actively attract investors.

As far as I know, there are already potential partners, including foreign companies, interested in the development of trade and logistics centers and warehouse infrastructure. We need to make the most of the emerging opportunities, said the Kazakh president.

Earlier at the meeting, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the decision to establish Alatau city was made under challenging economic conditions but remains a thoroughly considered and well-balanced project.