Alatau City is carefully designed project with great potential, Tokayev
14:10, 2 June 2026
Addressing the meeting on the Alatau City development, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that the decision to establish it was made under challenging economic conditions but remains a thoroughly considered and well-balanced project, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State highlighted international practices show the cities of the future are capable of elevating the development of countries to a new level, mentioning global examples such as Dubai, Shenzhen, and Incheon.
He stressed successful implementation requires resolving legal, land, and infrastructure issues at the initial stage.
Earlier, the Head of State reviewed progress of Alatau city development.